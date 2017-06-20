版本:
BRIEF-Avolon signs MoU for 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft valued at $8.4 Billion

June 20 Boeing Co:

* Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (”MOU”) for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at the Paris Air Show, valued at $8.4 billion

* The MOU also includes an option for a further 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

