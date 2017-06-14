版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Avon Products CEO McCoy expected to step down from company- CNBC, citing DJ

June 14 (Reuters) -

* Avon Products CEO McCoy expected to step down from the company - CNBC, citing DJ
