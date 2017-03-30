版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-Avon Products CEO Sheri McCoy's 2016 total compensation was $8.1 mln - SEC filing

March 30 Avon Products Inc:

* CEO Sheri McCoy's 2016 total compensation was $8.1 million versus $12.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mTpFyU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
