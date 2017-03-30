版本:
中国
2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Avon Products says Cleveland Apple Investor voted in favor of electing Chan Galbato, Steven Mayer, Michael Sanford to board

March 30 Avon Products Inc

* Avon products -cleveland apple investor voted its series c preferred stock in favor of electing chan galbato, steven mayer, michael sanford to board Source text (bit.ly/2omndOb) Further company coverage:
