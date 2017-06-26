版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Avrupa minerals arranges $500,000 private placement

June 26 Avrupa Minerals Ltd:

* Avrupa Minerals arranges $500,000 private placement

* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - proceeds of offering will be used for exploration and operations in Portugal, Kosovo, and Vancouver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐