BRIEF-Avrupa Minerals reports on partner defaults at Alvalade JV

March 3 Avrupa Minerals Ltd:

* Avrupa Minerals - partner on alvalade vms copper/zinc joint venture project in Iberian pyrite belt of southern Portugal in default of earn-in agreement

* Avrupa Minerals - expects partner, Colt Resources Ltd will also be unable to meet required government exploration expenditure requirements on project

* Avrupa Minerals Ltd- Avrupa can now either re-purchase project or dilute colt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
