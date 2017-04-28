版本:
BRIEF-Avx Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.20

April 28 Avx Corp

* Avx Corporation announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 sales $329.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $328.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
