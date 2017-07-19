BRIEF-AVX to acquire transportation, sensing, & control division of TT Electronics

1 分钟阅读
July 19 (Reuters) - AVX Corp
* AVX Corp announces a definitive agreement to acquire the transportation, sensing, & control division of tt electronics plc
* AVX corp - avx will acquire ts&c for a consideration of £118.8 million (approximately us$155.5 million) in cash