BRIEF-Aware Inc announces resignation of CFO

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Aware Inc:
* Aware Inc announces resignation of co-chief executive officer & chief financial officer
* Aware - Richard P. Moberg resigned, effective March 3, 2017, as co-ceo and co-president and CFO and treasurer of aware citing a desire to retire
* Aware Inc says moberg will continue to serve as a member of board of directors of Aware
* Aware - Kevin T. Russell, co's co-ceo and co-president, general counsel has been named chief executive officer, president and general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.