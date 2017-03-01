BRIEF-Aware Inc announces resignation of CFO

March 1 Aware Inc:

* Aware Inc announces resignation of co-chief executive officer & chief financial officer

* Aware - Richard P. Moberg resigned, effective March 3, 2017, as co-ceo and co-president and CFO and treasurer of aware citing a desire to retire

* Aware Inc says moberg will continue to serve as a member of board of directors of Aware

* Aware - Kevin T. Russell, co's co-ceo and co-president, general counsel has been named chief executive officer, president and general counsel