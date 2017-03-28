版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-AWS announces Amazon connect

March 28 Amazon.Com Inc:

* AWS announces Amazon connect

* Amazon Web Services - announced Amazon connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center service

* Amazon Web Services - there are no up-front payments or long-term commitments and no infrastructure to manage with amazon connect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
