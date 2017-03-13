版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-Axalta announces $675 mln share repurchase program authorization

March 13 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* Axalta Coating Systems announces $675 million share repurchase program authorization

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - there is no expiration date on share repurchase program

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - there is no expiration date on share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐