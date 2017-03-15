版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Axalta Coating CEO Charles Shaver's 2016 total compensation $7.5 mln vs $16.8 mln

March 15 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta coating systems ltd - ceo charles w. Shaver's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $16.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
