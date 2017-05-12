版本:
BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, units expect to enter into an amendment to credit agreement

May 12 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd- units expect to enter into an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of February 1, 2013

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd- pursuant to amendment, borrowers are expected to borrow $450 million as a new tranche of term loans under credit agreement Source text:(bit.ly/2qcEnPP) Further company coverage:
