BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems renews 3-year deal with General Motors UK

March 1 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta Coating Systems and General Motors UK renew three-year agreement

* Axalta Coating Systems - deal names Axalta's 3 brands Cromax, Spies Hecker, Standox officially approved suppliers for paint repairs on Vauxhall in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
