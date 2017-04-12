BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems to acquire Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
* Axalta coating systems to acquire Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Deal for $420 million in cash
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd- Axalta intends to operate this business as a pure bolt-on
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Axalta has secured a financing commitment for transaction through Deutsche Bank AG New York branch
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Divesting business in connection with reviews by FTC and CCB of proposed acquisition of Valspar by Sherwin-Williams
* Axalta Coating Systems - To acquire personnel, manufacturing sites, research and development assets, underlying IP of Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings Business
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to Axalta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
