BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million

June 16 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems
U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount
equal to $1,550 million
* Axalta Coating - additional term loans were incurred
pursuant to terms of amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated
as of Feb 1, 2013
* Axalta Coating Systems- term loans in amount equal to
$1,550 million incurred to refinance borrowers' about $1,541
million of existing U.S. Dollar term loans
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - new term loans mature in June
2024
