BRIEF-Axalta posts Q1 earnings per share $0.26

April 26 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta releases first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales $1.008 billion versus I/B/E/S view $982 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees FY 2017 net sales growth of 1-3 pct as-reported

* Axalta Coating Systems - reconfirming previous outlook for full year 2017 which does not include announced industrial wood coatings business transaction

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $930-980 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $930-980 million

* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of about $160 million