BRIEF-Axalta posts Q1 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
* Axalta releases first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales $1.008 billion versus I/B/E/S view $982 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd sees FY 2017 net sales growth of 1-3 pct as-reported
* Axalta Coating Systems - reconfirming previous outlook for full year 2017 which does not include announced industrial wood coatings business transaction
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $930-980 million
* Axalta Coating Systems Ltd - sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of about $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: