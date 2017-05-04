BRIEF-Axcelis reports Q1 earnings per share $0.29

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Axcelis Technologies Inc
* Axcelis announces financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $86.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $80 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Axcelis Technologies Inc sees q2 ending june 30, 2017, revenues of approximately $100 million
* Axcelis Technologies -gross margin in q2 is expected to be approximately 38%
* Axcelis Technologies - q2 operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $12-13 million with earnings per share of $0.30-0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $84.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.