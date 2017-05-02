版本:
中国
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Axim says partner Quay Pharma secures permit to continue development of MedChew

May 2 Axim Biotechnologies Inc

* Axim biotechnologies says partner Quay Pharma obtained licenses to import, work with controlled drugs required to continue development of co's MedChew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
