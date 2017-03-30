BRIEF-Axis Bank & Wells Fargo partner to offer remittance facility to US-based NRI customers

March 30 Axis Bank Ltd:
* Axis Bank and Wells Fargo enter into bilateral arrangement
to offer remittance facility to US-based NRI customers
* Co's NRI customers can send remittances to their accounts
in India 24x7 through Wells Fargo's "Expresssend Service", after
enrolment in service
Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank, has
announced a strategic partnership with Wells Fargo & Company to
offer seamless remittance facility to their NRI customers from
The United States of America (USA). USA is one of the key
corridors to receive remittances to India, which contributes to
more than 30% of total remittance volume to India.
Beginning April 8, 2017 customers can send money directly to
their beneficiary account at Axis Bank a $0 transfer fee.
