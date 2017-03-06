BRIEF-Axis Capital announces estimated impact of ogden rate change

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
* Axis Capital - estimates pre-tax impact of ogden rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $50 million
* Axis Capital - estimates pre-tax impact of ogden rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business to be recognized in Q1 of 2017
* Axis Capital - pre-tax impact of ogden rate change relates primarily to Axis Capital's U.K. motor non-proportional business in its reinsurance segment
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.