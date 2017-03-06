版本:
BRIEF-Axis Capital comments on impact of UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate

March 6 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* announced estimated impact of recent UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate

* estimates pre-tax impact of Ogden rate change on carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $50 million to be recognized in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
