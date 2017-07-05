FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 小时前
BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings, ‍novae Group reach agreement on recommended cash offer
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上9点52分 / 7 小时前

BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings, ‍novae Group reach agreement on recommended cash offer

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd-

* Axis Capital Holdings-co, ‍novae group reached agreement on recommended all cash acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital of Novae by Axis

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - cash consideration payable under acquisition will be funded from Axis's existing cash resources or from new borrowings

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - ‍under terms of acquisition, each novae shareholder will be entitled to receive 700 pence in cash for each novae share ​

* Axis Capital Holdings - Novae directors confirm they intend unanimously to recommend that novae shareholders vote to approve scheme at court meeting

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - anticipated that Novae will be merged into international division of Axis's insurance segment

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd - co's intention to consider employees of both axis and novae to fill roles within enlarged group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below