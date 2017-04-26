版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.06

April 26 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:

* Axis Capital reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net premiums earned increased by 4% to $939 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Diluted book value per common share growth of 1% in quarter and 5% for last twelve months, to $58.89

* Qtrly net premiums written decreased 10% to $1.5 billion

* Qtrly Non-GAAP operating income of $0.59 per diluted common share

* Qtrly combined ratio of 102.1%, compared to 91.9%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $1.00 billion versus $884.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
