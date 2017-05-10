BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd
* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo
* Axis capital holdings ltd - announced that current axis insurance chief operating officer peter vogt will become cfo, effective january 1, 2018
* Axis capital holdings ltd - vogt will be appointed deputy cfo in july with transition process to occur through end of year
* Axis capital holdings ltd - following his retirement, henry will continue to serve as an advisor to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit