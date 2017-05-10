BRIEF-Axis Capital's Joseph Henry to retire as CFO

May 10 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd:

* Axis Capital -on May 4, 2017, Joseph Henry notified co of his intention to retire from position as CFO effective January 1, 2018

* Axis Capital -Peter Vogt, who currently serves as Axis Insurance COO, will become CFO of company effective January 1, 2018

* Axis Capital -Vogt will be appointed deputy CFO effective July 1, 2017 with transition to CFO to occur through end of year Source text: (bit.ly/2qUzv4v) Further company coverage: