版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Axis reports record second quarter results

March 1 Axis Auto Finance Inc

* Axis reports record second quarter results

* Axis Auto Finance Inc says revenues of $1.63 million for quarter compared to $0.76 million in Q2 of fiscal 2016

* Axis Auto Finance Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.003 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐