BRIEF-Axogen Inc Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.10

Feb 22 Axogen Inc

* Axogen Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue rose 46 percent to $11.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up at least 40 percent

* Axogen Inc says reiterates 2017 annual revenue will grow at least 40% over 2016 revenue and gross margins will remain above 80%