2017年 5月 8日

BRIEF-Axon Enterprise purchases 1,200 Axon body 2 cameras by ACSO

May 8 Axon Enterprise Inc-

* Axon Enterprise Inc - announced purchase of 1,200 axon body 2 cameras by alameda county sheriffs office (acso)

* Axon Enterprise Inc - deal includes a five-year evidence.com license on officer safety plan with axon signal technology.

* Axon Enterprise Inc - order was received in q2 of 2017 and cameras are expected to ship in multiple phases throughout year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
