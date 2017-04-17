版本:
BRIEF-Axovant Sciences reports closing of public offering

April 17 Axovant Sciences Ltd:

* Axovant Sciences Ltd. Announces closing of public offering and exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
