BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics appoints Myrtle Potter as a board director

June 19 Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* Axsome Therapeutics says on June 16, board of co increased size of board from 4 to 5 directors, appointed Myrtle Potter as a director - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rwUrMc) Further company coverage:
