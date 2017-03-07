BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.38

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Axsome Therapeutics Inc:
* Axsome Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q4 loss per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Axsome Therapeutics - believes cash at Dec 31, 2016 will be sufficient to fund anticipated operations, based on current operating plans, through Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock