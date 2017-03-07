BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.38

March 7 Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* Axsome Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q4 loss per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axsome Therapeutics - believes cash at Dec 31, 2016 will be sufficient to fund anticipated operations, based on current operating plans, through Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: