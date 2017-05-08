BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for axs-05 for alzheimer’s disease agitation

BRIEF-Glu Mobile says entered multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game
* Glu Mobile Inc says has entered into a multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game
May 8 Axsome Therapeutics Inc
* Axsome therapeutics receives fda fast track designation for axs-05 for alzheimer’s disease agitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The company changes its name to SRC Energy Inc.; provides operations update; highlights participation in upcoming investor conferences
* Spherix Inc. announces definitive terms reached to acquire controlling interest in Hoth therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing its Biolexa platform to treat skin illness such as eczema.