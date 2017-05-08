版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for axs-05 for alzheimer’s disease agitation

May 8 Axsome Therapeutics Inc

* Axsome therapeutics receives fda fast track designation for axs-05 for alzheimer’s disease agitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
