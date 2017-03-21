版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics reports pricing of public offering of common stock

March 21 Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* Axsome Therapeutics announces pricing of its public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 3.74 million common shares priced at $3.74 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
