BRIEF-Axt announces fire damage in manufacturing production area

March 16 Axt Inc

* Announces fire damage in manufacturing production area

* Says electrical short-circuit fire occurred at its Beijing manufacturing facility on evening of March 15, 2017, local time

* No injuries occurred and there was no structural damage.

* Says fire was located in its gallium arsenide and germanium crystal growth production area and production in that area has stopped

* Now believes that revenue for Q1, ending March 31, 2017, will be in range of $18.0 million to $18.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $20.2 million