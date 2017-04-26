版本:
BRIEF-AXT Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02

April 26 AXT Inc:

* AXT Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $20.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $18.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
