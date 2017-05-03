BRIEF-Aydon Income Properties applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission

May 2 Aydon Income Properties Inc

* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator

* Was not be able to meet filing deadline of May 1, 2017 for audited financial statements for year ended december 31, 2016

* Expects to have audited financial statements ready for filing within two weeks of filing deadline of May 1, 2017

