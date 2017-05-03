版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 08:14 BJT

BRIEF-Aydon Income Properties applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission

May 2 Aydon Income Properties Inc

* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator

* Was not be able to meet filing deadline of May 1, 2017 for audited financial statements for year ended december 31, 2016

* Expects to have audited financial statements ready for filing within two weeks of filing deadline of May 1, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐