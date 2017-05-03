版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Ayima signs deal with three new Adecco brands and with Canadian beauty company

May 3 AYIMA GROUP AB:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH THREE NEW BRANDS WITHIN ADECCO GROUP: WWW.SPECIALCOUNSEL.COM, WWW.SOLIANT.COM AND WWW.MODIS.COM

* ALSO SIGNS ITS FIRST DEAL WITH A CLIENT FROM CANADIAN MARKET, WWW.SAJE.COM WHICH DEALS WITHIN BEAUTY INDUSTRY

Source text: bit.ly/2qEEse9

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐