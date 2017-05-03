BRIEF-Ayima signs deal with three new Adecco brands and with Canadian beauty company

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 3 AYIMA GROUP AB:
* SIGNS DEAL WITH THREE NEW BRANDS WITHIN ADECCO GROUP: WWW.SPECIALCOUNSEL.COM, WWW.SOLIANT.COM AND WWW.MODIS.COM
* ALSO SIGNS ITS FIRST DEAL WITH A CLIENT FROM CANADIAN MARKET, WWW.SAJE.COM WHICH DEALS WITHIN BEAUTY INDUSTRY
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).