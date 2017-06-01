版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 2日 星期五

BRIEF-Ayubowan Capital enters into mineral exploration and option agreements

June 1 Ayubowan Capital Ltd

* Ayubowan capital enters into mineral exploration and option agreements to acquire additional silver rich carbonate replacement concessions in mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
