BRIEF-Azarga Uranium says unit Powertech received notice that United States EPA has issued two draft permits for Dewey Burdock uranium project

March 7 Azarga Uranium Corp

* Azarga Uranium says unit Powertech received notice that United States EPA has issued two draft permits for Dewey Burdock uranium project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
