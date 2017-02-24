版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六

BRIEF-Azaya Therapeutics Reports 5 pct passive stake in Cytori Therapeutics

Feb 24 Cytori Therapeutics Inc:

* Azaya Therapeutics Inc reports 5 percent passive stake in Cytori Therapeutics as on Feb. 15, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2mg6n5N) Further company coverage:
