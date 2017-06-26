BRIEF-Azimut Holding's Swiss subsidiary AZ Swiss & Partners to acquire SDB Financial Solutions

FOREX-Dollar extends fall as bets on hawkish European policy heat up
* BoE's Carney says central bank likely to need to raise rates
June 26 Azimut Holding Spa:
* SAYS ITS SWISS SUBSIDIARY AZ SWISS & PARTNERS SA SIGNED SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE EQUITY CAPITAL OF SDB FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 28 First half syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of US$434bn was down 6% compared to the first six months of 2016, as lending to borrowers in the region’s emerging markets hit an eight-year low, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss government wants to tighten capital rules for the country's three most important domestic-focused lenders, it said on Wednesday, to protect its financial system in the event of a crisis.