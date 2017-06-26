版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 14:33 BJT

BRIEF-Azimut Holding's Swiss subsidiary AZ Swiss & Partners to acquire SDB Financial Solutions

June 26 Azimut Holding Spa:

* SAYS ITS SWISS SUBSIDIARY AZ SWISS & PARTNERS SA SIGNED SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE EQUITY CAPITAL OF SDB FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

