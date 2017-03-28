BRIEF-Azincourt Uranium announces option agreement

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 Azincourt Uranium Inc:
* Azincourt Uranium announces option agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the east preston uranium project in the athabasca basin
* Azincourt Uranium Inc - azincourt may acquire a 70% interest eastern portion of preston project consisting of approximately 25,329 contiguous hectares
* Azincourt Uranium-to acquire 70% interest in east preston project by incurring c$2.5 million of staged expenditures, paying c$1 million in staged cash payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03