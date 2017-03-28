版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Azincourt uranium announces option agreement to acquire a 70pct interest in the East Preston uranium project

March 28 Azincourt Uranium Inc:

* Azincourt Uranium announces option agreement to acquire a 70pct interest in the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
