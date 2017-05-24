BRIEF-Azrieli Group Q1 NOI rises 6 percent

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Azrieli Group Ltd :
* Results of q1/2017
* Q1 NOI increased by 6 percent, and totaled NIS 338 million, compared with NIS319 million in q1/2016
* Q1 same property NIS from properties in Israel increased by 3% compared with q1/2016
* Q1 ffo attributed to real estate activity increased by 11% and totaled NIS 253 million, compared with nis 228 million in q1/2016
* As of march 31, 2017 EPRA NAV per share was nis 147 per share, compared with nis 140 per share on march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.