版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 17:18 BJT

BRIEF-Azrieli Group Q4 FFO NIS 244 mln

March 22 Azrieli Group Ltd

* Azrieli group: results of 2016 and q4

* Qtrly FFO grew by 10% and totaled NIS 244 million compared with NIS 222 million in same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐