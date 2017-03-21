版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners says on March 20 debtors filed a joint plan of liquidation

March 21 Azure Midstream Partners Lp

* Azure Midstream Partners LP - on March 20, 2017, debtors filed a joint plan of liquidation

* Azure Midstream Partners - pursuant to plan,all existing azure interests shall be deemed cancelled,azure plan interest shall be issued to Azure custodian

* Azure Midstream Partners - on or before effective date of plan, general partner shall form a subsidiary limited liability co to serve as Azure custodian Source text: (bit.ly/2nHn6Q9) Further company coverage:
