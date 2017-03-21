BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners says on March 20 debtors filed a joint plan of liquidation

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Azure Midstream Partners Lp
* Azure Midstream Partners LP - on March 20, 2017, debtors filed a joint plan of liquidation
* Azure Midstream Partners - pursuant to plan,all existing azure interests shall be deemed cancelled,azure plan interest shall be issued to Azure custodian
* Azure Midstream Partners - on or before effective date of plan, general partner shall form a subsidiary limited liability co to serve as Azure custodian
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing