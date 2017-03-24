版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-AZZ announces new $450 mln revolving credit facility

March 24 AZZ Inc:

* AZZ Inc announces new $450 million revolving credit facility

* AZZ Inc says new five-year, $450 million revolving credit facility, which will expire on March 21, 2022

* AZZ Inc - new five-year credit facility, contains a $150 million accordion feature to upsize facility to $600 million if needed

* AZZ - entered new credit agreement as of March 21, amending, restating existing credit agreement, originally dated March 27, 2013, amended on Aug 8, 2016

* AZZ Inc says new five-year, $450 million revolving credit facility also includes a $75 million sub-limit for issuance of letters of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
