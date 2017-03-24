BRIEF-AZZ announces new $450 mln revolving credit facility

March 24 AZZ Inc:
* AZZ Inc announces new $450 million revolving credit
facility
* AZZ Inc says new five-year, $450 million revolving credit
facility, which will expire on March 21, 2022
* AZZ Inc - new five-year credit facility, contains a $150
million accordion feature to upsize facility to $600 million if
needed
* AZZ - entered new credit agreement as of March 21,
amending, restating existing credit agreement, originally dated
March 27, 2013, amended on Aug 8, 2016
* AZZ Inc says new five-year, $450 million revolving credit
facility also includes a $75 million sub-limit for issuance of
letters of credit
