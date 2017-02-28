版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-B communications says notified by unit that services which are provided to unit's customers may be affected by sanctions, strikes initiated by workers' committee

Feb 28 B Communications Ltd

* B communications says notified by unit that services which are provided to unit's customers may be affected by sanctions, strikes initiated by workers' committee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ljU2sm) Further company coverage:
