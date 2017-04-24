版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-B. Riley asset management acquires rights to manage dialectic hedge funds

April 24 B. Riley Financial Inc

* Acquires rights to manage dialectic hedge funds

* Dialectic funds currently own shares of common stock of B. Riley Financial

* Dialectic fund investors have appointed a portfolio manager for trading and voting of B. Riley shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐